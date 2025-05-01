Promising Growth Stocks To Follow Today – April 29th

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk A/S, Welltower, Apollo Global Management, Repligen, Blackstone, and BlackRock are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to expand their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared to the broader market. These firms often reinvest profits into research, development, and expansion rather than paying dividends. Investors buy growth stocks primarily for the potential of significant capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

SWTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,412,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,325. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,336,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $291.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.59. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $158.55.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Repligen (RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,132. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. Repligen has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $182.52.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,926. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $915.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,019. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $748.78 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $920.58 and a 200-day moving average of $983.34. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

