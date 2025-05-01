Promising Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Now – April 29th

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Quanta Services, CMS Energy, Southern, and Bank of New York Mellon are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, production or distribution of energy from renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth of clean-power technologies while supporting a transition away from fossil fuels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 13,215,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,396,471. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $293.11. 444,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,193. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.84 and its 200-day moving average is $300.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

CMS Energy (CMS)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

CMS traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $73.72. 1,584,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

SO traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. Southern has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,087. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BK

See Also