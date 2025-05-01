ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.98. ProPetro shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 447,786 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.36 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 126,346 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 272,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 184,273 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $515.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.01.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

