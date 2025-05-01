PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in PROS were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in PROS by 683.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 144,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PROS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROS Stock Performance

PRO opened at $17.03 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $813.98 million, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRO

PROS Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.