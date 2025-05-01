PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NYSE:PRO opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. PROS has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $813.98 million, a P/E ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PROS by 345.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 184,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 570.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 338,158 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in PROS by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

