Q1 Earnings Estimate for CCL Industries Issued By Cormark

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.