Q1 Earnings Estimate for Pro Reit Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Posted by on May 1st, 2025

Pro Reit (TSE:PRVFree Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Pro Reit in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Pro Reit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRV

Pro Reit Price Performance

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Pro Reit (TSE:PRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.