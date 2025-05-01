Q1 Earnings Estimate for Pro Reit Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Pro Reit in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Pro Reit to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

