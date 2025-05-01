Q1 Earnings Forecast for UPS Issued By Zacks Research

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2025 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.59.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

