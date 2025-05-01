Q1 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Enbridge by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621,425 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Enbridge by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,541,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,684 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $180,941,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

