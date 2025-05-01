Q1 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Raised by US Capital Advisors

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$65.79.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$64.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$139.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a one year low of C$47.41 and a one year high of C$65.62.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Matthew Allan Akman purchased 1,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.24 per share, with a total value of C$61,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Michele Eva Harradence purchased 5,857 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,238.21. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.