Q1 EPS Estimates for Innventure Cut by Northland Capmk

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVFree Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Innventure in a research note issued on Sunday, April 27th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Innventure’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INV. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Innventure in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Innventure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Innventure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INV opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15. Innventure has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innventure in the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innventure during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

