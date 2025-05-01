Q2 Earnings Estimate for SouthState Issued By DA Davidson

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for SouthState in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on SouthState in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. SouthState has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $114.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

In other news, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.60 per share, with a total value of $290,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SouthState by 577.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in SouthState by 181.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

