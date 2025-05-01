Q2 Earnings Estimate for SSD Issued By DA Davidson

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $153.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average is $168.66. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

