Q2 Earnings Forecast for FBIZ Issued By DA Davidson

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 14.33%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FBIZ. StockNews.com cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $263,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,016.90. This trade represents a 38.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

