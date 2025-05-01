Q2 EPS Estimate for Encompass Health Increased by Analyst

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

EHC opened at $117.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.96. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $82.38 and a 52 week high of $117.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,953,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $77,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $52,094,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 15,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 458,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,910.90. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

