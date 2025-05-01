Q2 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Cut by Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a report issued on Sunday, April 27th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $38.35.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,525. This trade represents a 28.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $258,226.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,486.40. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock worth $5,321,170 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

