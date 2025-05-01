Q2 EPS Forecast for Tri Pointe Homes Decreased by Analyst

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $720.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPH. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

