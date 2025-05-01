Q3 EPS Estimates for Arhaus Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.09.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.