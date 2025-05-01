Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Quest Diagnostics traded as high as $179.16 and last traded at $178.35, with a volume of 637661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.68.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

In other news, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $66,212.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,221. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 980.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 26,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average is $161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

