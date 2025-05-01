QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA) & Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) Financial Analysis

Profitability

This table compares Linkage Global and QVC Group Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linkage Global N/A N/A N/A QVC Group Inc Series A -2.71% 23.22% 0.92%

Volatility & Risk

Linkage Global has a beta of -1.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QVC Group Inc Series A has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Linkage Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of QVC Group Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of QVC Group Inc Series A shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linkage Global $10.29 million 0.40 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A QVC Group Inc Series A $10.04 billion 0.01 -$145.00 million ($3.26) -0.05

This table compares Linkage Global and QVC Group Inc Series A”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Linkage Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QVC Group Inc Series A.

Summary

QVC Group Inc Series A beats Linkage Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linkage Global

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About QVC Group Inc Series A

QVC Group, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

