Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after buying an additional 604,199 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.