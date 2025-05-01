Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.04% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS BMAR opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $182.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

