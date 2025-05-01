Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:YDEC opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.61. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

