Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.06% of American Century Multisector Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after buying an additional 30,156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 368,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,905,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the period.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUSI opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

About American Century Multisector Income ETF

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

