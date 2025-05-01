Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,958 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Peoples Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,717.20. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

