Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 46,174 Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUL. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF Stock Performance

BUL opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.13.

About Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US growth equities selected using fundamental factors. BUL was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

