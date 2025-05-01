Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSDA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 93,402 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 230,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 464,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

