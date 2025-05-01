Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 113,188 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 113,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,494,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $900,127,000 after acquiring an additional 419,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,383,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,281,000 after buying an additional 134,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,380,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,526,000 after buying an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,423,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after buying an additional 111,518 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $57,459,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

