Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 181,175 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 354,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 37,822 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFD opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $12.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.