Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 32,219 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $48,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 223,805 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,856,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas D. Strange bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

