Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 535,291 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 535,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -8.42%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

