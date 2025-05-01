Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 72,364 Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Guardant Health from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GH

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.