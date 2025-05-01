Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 17.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 66,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 16.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 274,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.66. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

