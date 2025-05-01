Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.03 Million in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Option Care Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Option Care Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

