Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 393.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRNS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,108.20. This represents a 169.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.