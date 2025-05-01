Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.08 Million in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $47.08 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.71.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Capmk raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

