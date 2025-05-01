Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.08 Million in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8,333.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Unitil by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Unitil by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Stock Down 0.3 %

Unitil stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

