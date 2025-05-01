Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.09 Million in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TELUS by 195,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 1,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TELUS Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE TU opened at $15.38 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.2829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.53%.

About TELUS

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.