Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $56.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $64.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $636.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

