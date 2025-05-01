Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.19 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $107.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.76.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 28.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.45%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

