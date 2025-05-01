Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 94,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 114,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.50. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the S&P 500 and selling call options thereon. PBP was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

