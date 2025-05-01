Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

