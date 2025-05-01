Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 597,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 200,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 21,876,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,141 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 631.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PPT opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.