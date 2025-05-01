Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REET. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

