Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

