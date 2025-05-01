Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 347,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 215,764 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Stoneridge by 383.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 224,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 177,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Stoneridge Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SRI opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. Research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.