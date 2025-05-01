Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in QuickLogic by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 34.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. QuickLogic Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a PE ratio of -57.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuickLogic

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.