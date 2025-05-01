Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Chemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at $30,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1,496.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 953,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 893,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 597,638 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Chemours Stock Down 1.0 %

CC stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

