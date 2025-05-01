Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 209,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

BTA opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.