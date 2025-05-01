Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 62,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 1.8 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

